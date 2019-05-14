You're Invited! | June 2019 Launch Party

Join the CityScene team and celebrate the June 2019 issue and 20 years of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, June 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Lindey's Restaurant & Bar! Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, and help the

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

All are invited - bring your friends! What: CityScene Magazine's June 2019 Launch Party

CityScene Magazine's June 2019 Launch Party When: Thursday, June 13 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 13 | 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Lindey's Restaurant & Bar | 169 E. Beck St.

Lindey's Restaurant & Bar | 169 E. Beck St. Why: To celebrate CityScene's June 2019 edition, and to continue the 20-year birthday party for CityScene Media Group!

Let us know you're coming to this summer-fun party by filling out the RSVP form below.

Why RSVP? Like all CityScene Launch Parties, a handful of fabulous prizes will be given away (see door prize info below). By RSVPing, You will receive an additional raffle ticket -- doubling your chances! Please note, it's one person per RSVP, so if there are multiple guests in your group everyone needs to fill out the form to receive their additional raffle ticket.

Winner, Winner, Winner!

We're switching things up this time around! Now you can pick which prize to enter your raffle ticket, which means you will love what you win. Check out the prizes below.

PLEASE NOTE! We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Also, give a donation of at least $5 or more for Ohio Cancer Research to receive one additional raffle ticket (see below).

Don't forget to RSVP to receive an additional raffle ticket!

Philanthropy Partner

Each calendar month is dedicated to one or multiple cancers to help bring awareness to the disease or diseases. But in June, National Cancer Survivor Day stands proud.

CityScene Media Group and Lindey's Restaurant & Bar are happy to announce that Ohio Cancer Research will be the official philanthropy partner for the June 2019 Launch Party.

As stated on the OCR website, the organization was established in 1984 and "is an independent, statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to the cure and prevention of the many forms of cancer and the reduction of its debilitating effects through aggressive basic seed money research, cancer information, and awareness."

Help the ongoing research by OCR by donating at the June Launch Party.

Why give? "Your gift will help bring new ideas to the lab. And approximately 70% of initial grants awarded by OCR are leveraged an average of 300%. So your gift can grow."

Plus, when you make a monetary donation of at least $5, you will receive an additional raffle ticket.

Can't make the Launch Party but still want to donate? Click here for more information.