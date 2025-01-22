Where to catch the National Championship Trophy

× Expand Photo Courtesy of ESPN National Football Championship Trophy

The Buckeyes are bringing their championship glory back from Atlanta, and you have the chance to check out the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy in person. The trophy will be making appearances at three locations around the Columbus area:

The official 24-karat gold-plated masterpiece was awarded on the field on Monday Night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Standing three feet tall and weighing 50 pounds, its gold section alone tips the scales at 20 pounds.

Thursday, January 23 (11 AM - 2 PM)

Meijer – 100 Polaris Parkway, Westerville, OH

Thursday, January 23 (4 PM - 7 PM)

Giant Eagle – 840 W. 3rd Ave., Columbus, OH

Friday, January 24 (10 AM - 1 PM)

Kroger – 12116 Sycamore Trace, Plain City, OH

For those who can't attend weekday celebrations, Buckeye fans can celebrate the win on Sunday, January 26 at Ohio Stadium. Stadium doors open at 10:30 a.m., and festivities begin at noon.

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.