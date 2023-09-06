Equalizer: 3, Holly & Delaney's Diner

Watch

If you’re wondering where pool-averse individuals sought refuge during this sunny Labor Day Weekend, they were likely at their nearest cinema enjoying Denzel Washington’s latest action flick, The Equalizer: 3. Obtaining $34.5 million in the US box office, the third and final installment of The Equalizer trilogy has earned the second-biggest Labor Day earnings in history. In the film, former U.S. Marine and DIA operative Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) attempts to ditch his violent past and retire to the rolling hills of southern Italy. However, the members of the Camorra, an Italian criminal organization, have other plans. The group is threatening the safety of McCall’s loved ones, and McCall is forced to return to his roots to save his friends. Head to the theater this weekend for the final chapter of Washington’s action-packed film saga.

Read

The world’s most beloved horror novelist is back with his latest installment: Holly. Holly Gibney, a recurring character in King’s work, gained the affection of King fanatics from her appearances in novels such as Mr. Mercedes, Finders Keepers and The Outsider. Now, this savvy detective is taking center stage – and she is completely on her own. When Penny Dahl seeks the help of Holly’s detective agency after her child goes missing, Holly finds herself at a crossroads. Her partner Pete has contracted COVID-19 and is unable to work, but despite her hesitation to take on such a heavy case alone, Holly is determined to find Dahl’s daughter. From the eerie Pennywise to the heartwarming Danny Torrance, King never fails to draw in readers with his characters. Holly has proven to be no exception, and whether you’re familiar with her story or not, you will surely fall in love with the spunk and grit of King’s newest spunky female lead.

Eat

Stop by Grandview for a tasty breakfast with its newest dining destination, Delaney’s Diner. This famous morning hotspot grew its roots in Westerville, and it is now introducing its fourth location to the streets of Grandview at 1105 W. 1st Ave. Pop over to the red booths of this American diner and enjoy its famous omelets and tasty coffee brews. You can also try custom creations such as Roy Lee’s Breakfast Casserole, a family recipe that consists of eggs, sausage, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and croutons, topped off with savory hash browns. Delaney’s Diner opened its doors to Grandview on Aug. 15, and it is eager to provide savory starts to the day with its delicious breakfast offerings.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.