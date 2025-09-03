NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Project Hail Mary and Schneider's Bakery

Expand IMDb

Watch

NCIS fans, get ready – your favorite duo is back. NCIS: Tony & Ziva premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 4, reuniting agents Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). Set in Paris and beyond, the spinoff follows the pair as they protect their daughter, Tali, and go on the run across Europe after a cyberattack on Tony's security company. The show blends action and espionage, romantic tension and emotional stakes as the couple navigates danger, co-parenting and rebuilding trust – reigniting the unforgettable chemistry fans have awaited for more than a decade. The series will debut with three episodes before rolling out weekly through Oct. 23.

Expand Amazon

Read

From Andy Weir, bestselling author of The Martian, comes another epic space tale, Project Hail Mary – a gripping science fiction adventure filled with wit, suspense and heart. The novel follows lone astronaut Ryland Grace on a desperate mission that could determine the fate of humanity. The only problem – Ryland doesn't know what that mission is. After waking up aboard with amnesia and no living crewmates left, he's tasked with the near-impossible puzzle of conquering an extinction-level threat all by himself. Thanks to Weir's signature mix of humor and ingenuity, this book is an unforgettable tale of survival, discovery and resilience that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Expand Schneider's Bakery

Eat

Nestled in Uptown Westerville, Schneider's Bakery has long been a local favorite – so much so, it once again took home the title of "Best Bakery" in this year's Best of the 'Bus readers' poll. For more than six decades, Schneider's handcrafted preservative-free pastries and breads have warmed the hearts (and stomachs) of the community and beyond. With National Eat an Extra Dessert day coming up on Sept. 4, there's no better place to indulge – whether you're craving glazed donuts, rich cookies or a slice of pie. Make it your go-to spot for a sweet celebration.

Expand Sally's Baking Addiction

Follow

This week, we're following @sallysbakeblog, or Sally McKenney, for a bit of cozy, fall baking inspiration. McKenney just released her first cookbook – making it the perfect time to try some of her delicious seasonal recipes at home.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.