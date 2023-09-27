Dumb Money, Bonjour Café, Thicker Than Water: Kerry Washington

Eat

Take a day trip to France with a visit to Bonjour Café. Located at both 330 S. High St. and 1500 Polaris Pkwy., the small shop has a variety of coffee, tea, pastries and sandwiches. In addition to this wide selection, the cafe's build-your-own crepe menu allows you to add a personal flare to your favorite international treat. The locally owned cafe both satisfies your sweet tooth and provides opportunities for community events. For example, every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. the Polaris location hosts an All-Ages Coloring Night for everyone to indulge their inner art student. You can also get in the Halloween spirit on October 28th at the annual Boo and Brew at Polaris.

Read

Activist, actress and now author Kerry Washington shares it all in her new memoir: Thicker Than Water. Washington treads through aspects of both her public and personal life attempting to answer the nagging question, “Who am I?” In this journey of self-discovery, Washington revisits old childhood wounds, looks back on the development of her career and remembers those mentors who made the biggest impact. Her memoir acknowledges how trauma and success are often related and intertwined, but how they don’t define us. Washington takes readers on her vulnerable journey and leaves them with inspiration to go out and find their truest selves.

Watch

For anyone who loves to root for the underdog, Dumb Money should be on your must-see list. The movie is based on the true story of normal people who took the odds into their own hands and turned GameStop into one of the world’s most successful companies. Paul Dano plays Keith Gill, an average financial analyst who decides to place his lifesavings in GameStop stock and bring his idea to social media. When his actions kick off a movement, Wall Street millionaires start to bite back, and from there a David and Goliath story is born. With a real-life plot and a cast including stars like America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogan and Steve Cohen, Dumb Money will have you laughing and wishing you’d thought of this wild plan first.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.