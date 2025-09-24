House of Guinness, A Killer Wedding and Fox in the Snow

Expand IMDb

Watch

House of Guinness, a new historical drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, premieres on Netflix on Sept. 25. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series traces what happens after Sir Benjamin Guinness' death and how his will sparks a fierce struggle among his four children – Arthur, Edward, Anne and Ben. As they wrestle with inheritance, legacy and the weight of the family name, secrets and betrayals begin to surface. It's a rich, character-driven story of power, pride and the price of preserving an empire.

Expand Amazon

Read

Joan O'Leary's debut novel A Killer Wedding dishes up glamor, family secrets and murder at what should be the wedding of the year. When senior editor Christine Russo is invited to cover a lavish weekend wedding at an Irish castle, she expects photos, champagne and prestige – instead, she walks into a scandal when the matriarch of the Ripton family is found dead the morning the festivities begin. As the family insists the wedding must go on and everyone becomes a suspect, Christine must navigate tangled loyalties, hidden motives and dangerous lies. This is a fast-paced, witty whodunit with all the opulence of high society, perfect for fans of stylish mysteries with a twist.

Expand Fox in the Snow Cafe

Eat

Fox in the Snow Cafe, winner of this year's Best of the 'Bus "Best Coffee" category, has built a loyal following with its cozy atmosphere and exceptional menu. Known for expertly crafted drinks such as classic cappuccinos, rich mochas and hand-poured lattes, the cafe pairs its coffee creations with an irresistible lineup of rustic pastries and breakfast staples – from cinnamon rolls, to egg sandwiches, to seasonal specialties and more. With locations in Historic Dublin, Italian Village, German Village and New Albany, Fox in the Snow is the perfect stop for National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 – or any day you're craving a warm drink and homemade bites.

Follow

Planning a Halloween party? Follow @ghoul.at.heart, aka Lori Castellon, for some scarily good Halloween food and fun ideas. From "cauldron cocoa" to "scare-cuterie boards," this ghoul's got you covered.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.