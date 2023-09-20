Hoyo’s Kitchen, Killers of the Flower Moon, A Haunting in Venice and Spy Kids: Armageddon

Eat

The family-owned and operated Hoyo’s Kitchen brings Somali cuisine to the Columbus food scene. Brothers Abdilahi and Mohamed Hassan opened their restaurant in 2014 and have been serving food infused with Arabian, Indian and Persian flavors ever since. The term “hoyo” means “mother” in Somali, and the loving sons started Hoyo’s Kitchen as a celebration of their own mother’s cooking. Hoyo’s Kitchen is located at both 59 Spruce St. in North Market Downtown and 6750 Longshore St. in North Market Bridge Park. With options to build your own wrap, bowl or salad, diners get to choose what direction they take with their handcrafted dish. You can even get your meal on us by entering our Weekly Win for a North Market gift card.

Read

In Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, author David Grann tells the haunting true story of one of the biggest conspiracies in American history. In the 1920s, living in the last remnants of the “Wild West,” members of the Osage Indian Nation were the richest people per capita in the world. They were also being murdered in cold blood. This unsettling yet enthralling non-fiction narrative goes through the joint FBI and Osage investigation, unraveling a mystery and exposing a bigger agenda. Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro or Lily Gladstone should make sure to grab the book soon before it hits the big screen on Oct. 20 with an A-list cast telling the story.

Watch

There are movies for the whole family this weekend with A Haunting in Venice going into its second week in theaters and Spy Kids: Armageddon coming to Netflix on Friday. A Haunting in Venice brings renowned sleuth – Hercule Poirot – out of retirement to solve the murder of a seance guest. The film received 77 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the highest rating of the series, and critics love the touch of horror in this classic whodunit. However, if you don’t feel like going to the theater, you can get comfy on the couch with the newest Spy Kids movie. Spy-Kids: Armageddon follows the children of two secret agents who are tasked with saving the world and their parents. A quick warning for any parental guardians out there: this movie might make your children wish you were a secret agent.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Ainsley Allen is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.