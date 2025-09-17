Him, Buckeye and The Thurman Cafe

Expand IMDb

Him, produced by Monkeypaw Productions and directed by Justin Tipping, hits theaters this Friday, Sept. 19. The film follows Cameron Cade (Tyriq Withers), a rising star quarterback who, after a violently traumatic incident, is offered mentorship by his hero – the legendary, eight-time Championship QB1 and cultural megastar, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans). As Cam trains at Isaiah's secluded compound, what begins as hope soon twists into horror as his idol's charisma transforms into something far more sinister. A blend of psychological tension, terror and sports drama, this film promises to deliver a chilling take on the dark side of fame, power and unabating ambition.

Set in a small, fictional town right here in Ohio, Buckeye by Patrick Ryan chronicles the entwined lives of the Jenkins and Salt families from World War II through the late 20th century, beginning with a stolen kiss on VE Day that sets decades of secrets and longing into motion. Cal Jenkins – haunted not by the war, but his inability to serve – finds his fate intertwined with that of Margaret Salt, whose mysterious past and absent husband complicate everything. Meanwhile, Cal's wife Becky, gifted with spiritual sight, and Margaret's husband Felix, caught up in naval duty overseas, both confront how much their lives are shaped by what is unspoken. Rich in historical sweep, humor and heartbreak, this novel explores themes of war, marriage, desire and forgiveness, offering a poignant portrait of how one small town's long-buried truths echo through generations.

A German Village staple since 1942, The Thurman Cafe is a family-owned burger and bar joint famous for its oversized, loaded burgers – aka the tastiest burgers in Columbus. The restaurant is home to the legendary "Thurmanator," a massive double-patty creation piled high with bacon, cheeses, mushrooms, onions and more. As this year's Best of the 'Bus "Best Burgers" winner, there's no better place than Thurman's to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.

This week, we're diving into spooky season and following Morbid, a true crime and spooky history podcast hosted by autopsy technician Alaina Urquhart and her niece, Ash Kelley.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.