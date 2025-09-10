The Thursday Murder Club, Beautiful Ugly and FiiZ Drinks

Expand Netflix

Watch

In a delightful Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling novel The Thursday Murder Club, four spirited retirees – an ex-M16 agent, a former union leader, a retired psychiatrist and a kindly nurse – meet weekly in their retirement community to solve cold cases for fun. When a a real murder hits close to home and bodies continue to surface, their sleuthing turns into a thrilling, live investigation – can the gang catch the killer before it's too late? With a star-studded ensemble led by Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie, the film blends warmth, wit and mystery into a charming whodunit that's as moving as it is mischievous. It's proof that adventure, friendship and a sharp mind don't retire – even if you do.

Read

In Beautiful Ugly, bestselling author Alice Feeney's latest psychological thriller, author and main character Grady Green's triumphant moment spirals into a tragedy when his wife, Abby, vanishes without a trace on what should have been the happiest night of his life. A year later, grief-stricken and creatively paralyzed, Grady retreats to a remote Scottish island in hopes of regaining his sense of purpose – and perhaps his sanity. But, instead of solace, he encounters eerie phenomena: whispers of Abby's voice, haunting writings resurfacing and an uncanny doppelgänger in a red coat. As reality blurs and shadows of the past emerge, he must decide if they are tricks of guilt or truths more sinister. In this book, Feeney masterfully entwines marriage, manipulation and memory into a chilling maze where beauty and horror collide – and nothing is what is seems.

Eat

Fiiz Drinks, a modern twist on the nostalgic 1950s soda fountain, has set up shop in Pickerington, bringing customizable fizzy delights and family-crafted warmth to the community. The Gilbert family – longtime Pickerington residents – made the leap to entrepreneurship, transforming a former diner into Ohio's very first FiiZ location. Backed by Utah-born concept founded in 2014, FiiZ prides itself on offering "Your Drink, Your Way" – with thousands of mix-and-match drink combinations, savory snacks and sweet treats. With a community-centered setting, FiiZ is more than a beverage stop – it's a lively new neighborhood hangout worth savoring.

Follow

This week, we're following @brunchwithbabs – or Barbara Costello – grandmother of eight and grandmother to her millions of followers. Babs pairs warm, grandmotherly charm with clever life hacks, delicious recipes and everyday wisdom.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.