Cinderella, Sally Rooney and BBQ

Kerry Brown CINDERELLA Camilla Cabello stars in CINDERELLA Photo: Kerry Brown

Watch

Former Fifth Harmony member turned solo artist Camilla Cabello stars in this modern rendition of a classic fairytale. The film, directed by Kay Cannon of the beloved Pitch Perfect movies, can be streamed on Amazon services.

Read

In her new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, Sally Rooney ponders and tries to make sense of the world around us. Author of the bestselling novel and Hulu drama Normal People, Rooney is a master of creating fictional worlds and characters to comment on our own society. The novel follows four young, independent characters who eventually find their way to one another in complicated romantic relationships.

Eat

The Pit BBQ Grille, with three locations in Dublin, Clintonville, and Columbus as well as a traveling food truck, was founded by four 2016 Ohio State graduates. Each bringing their own unique experiences and expertise ensuring The Pit has something for everyone. With an extensive menu featuring sandwiches, meats, signature items, sides and a highly acclaimed sauce, you can’t go wrong at The Pit.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.