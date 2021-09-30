The Guilty, Personal Librarian and Jacquemin Farms

Watch

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this film about a jaded, demoted police officer now working as a 911 dispatcher. Everything changes when he receives a call from a kidnapped woman. The film is available on Netflix starting Oct. 1.

Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

The latest book being read by the Dublin Life Book Club, this historical fiction novel follows Belle da Costa Greene, who works for J.P. Morgan curating a renowned library of rare collections. She becomes a well-known figure in the art and book world, but she harnesses a secret that will change everything.

Eat

Start October at Jacquemin Farms, where you can pick your own produce, pumpkins, gourds and more. The farm is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.