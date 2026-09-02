OSU vs. Ball State; You Were Made to Rise; and gameday grub

Watch

× Expand OSU Athletics

The only thing we're watching this weekend is the Buckeyes' return to the 'Shoe! The Ohio State University opens its 137th football season this Saturday, Sept. 5, against Ball State in a matchup that marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Buckeyes have won 26 consecutive season openers, the longest active streak in the country, and kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. Fans can also look forward to a little extra nostalgia, as 2002 national champion Maurice Clarett will ring the Victory Bell and former coach Jim Tressel will be inducted into the Ohio Stadium Ring of Honor.

Expand Amazon

Read

Dublin native and OSU alumnus Scott Bruce encourages young leaders to embrace change, learn from setbacks and build the confidence to step into their potential in his recently published book, You Were Made to Rise. Through real-world examples, exercises and his RISE Framework – reflect, invest, strategize and elevate – Bruce offers practical tools for navigating life's transitions with resilience and emotional intelligence. The leadership development author and speaker, who now resides in Fort Worth, brings his Ohio roots home with this book, designed to help the next generation grow into the leaders they're meant to be.

Expand Varsity Club Restaurant & Bar Food

Eat

Whether you're cheering from campus or watching the home opener across town, Columbus has plenty of spots serving up good food and Buckeye spirit. From classic wings and burgers to pizza and loaded bar fare, here's a few local favorites that bring game-day atmosphere straight to your table.

Expand HNA

Follow

This week, we're following nonprofit @healthynewalbany ahead of its signature event, the Healthy New Albany Walking Classic, taking place Sept. 13. Learn more about the organization and event, and how it supports the community here.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.