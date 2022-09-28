Icarus Sandwich Shop, Blonde, and The Butcher and the Wren

Courtesy of Icarus Sandwich Shop

Eat

Icarus, a deli-style sandwich shop located in the Short North, offers a variety of classic sandwich options such as the best-selling turkey club or the Reuben (weekends only). With house-made ingredients and freshly-baked bread, these sandwiches are next level and packed to the brim. For a vegetarian option, try the roasted mushroom or the Italian-ish. Pair any of these with the house-made chips and onion dip for the perfect lunch.

Watch

Blonde tells the story of one of America's most notable pop-culture icons, Marilyn Monroe. This Netflix original, which released for streaming on the service Wednesday, isn't afraid to show the darker side of one of Hollywood's most glamorous eras. This biopic gives a dramatic behind-the-scenes look at Monroe's life off-screen and shows what informed her iconic performances.

Read

A psychic-thriller from debut author and cohost of the true crime podcast Morbid, The Butcher and the Wren by Alaina Urquhart follows a dual perspective of a serial killer and a forensic pathologist in the Louisiana Bayou. Urquhart’s hands-on experience as an autopsy technician and her endless hours of research into hundreds of killers for her podcast feed into this chilling narrative resulting in a book that will haunt you for weeks. It's a perfect book for the start of the spooky season.

