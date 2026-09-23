The Love Hypothesis or Forgotten Island; Hollywood Ending; and Fox in the Snow Cafe

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Watch – In or Out

In

Based on Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel, The Love Hypothesis follows Ph.D. candidate Olive Smith (Lili Reinhart), who impulsively kisses intimidating professor Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman) to convince her best friend she has moved on from a crush. The unexpected encounter leads to a fake relationship between the two scientists, complete with rules and boundaries. But as their arrangement becomes more complicated, Olive begins to wonder if their carefully constructed romance might be turning into something real.

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Out

Lifelong best friends Jo and Raissa are preparing to embark on separate paths after high school when they stumble through a mysterious portal into the fantastical island of Nakali. Filled with magical creatures and folklore they grew up hearing about from their Filipino families, the island seems like an adventure – until they discover that their memories of each other are the price of returning home. Joined by a hapless weredog and a group of unlikely allies, the friends must find their way off the island before they forget their friendship forever. Already earning a 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and early praise as a potential DreamWorks standout, Forgotten Island arrives in theaters Sept. 25.

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Read

Award-winning author John Green returns to shelves with Hollywood, Ending, his first fictional novel in nearly a decade. Young actors Kai Laramie and Juniper Castillo land roles in a buzzy Andy Warhol biopic, putting them on the brink of breakout fame – and, perhaps, the brink of falling in love. But as the movie becomes a phenomenon, their newfound celebrity brings intense public scrutiny and forces them to confront the complicated line between their public and private lives. Told through dual perspectives, the novel explores love, fame and the cost of living in an age of constant attention.

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Eat

We're celebrating National Coffee Day (Sept. 29) with a cup from Fox in the Snow Cafe, our 2026 Best of the 'Bus Best Coffee winner. Known for its thoughtfully crafted coffee and made-from-scratch pastries, the Columbus-born cafe has become a local favorite since opening in 2014. Pair your brew with a signature cinnamon roll, seasonal pastry or its famous souffled egg sandwich for the full experience. With locations across central Ohio, there's plenty of opportunity to see why readers have crowned it Best Coffee for two years running.

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Follow

As October approaches and the darker side of fall settles in, we're following Columbus-based podcast True Crime Garage, where co-hosts Nic and The Captain take an in-depth look at unsolved cases and criminal investigations, frequently featuring cases from right here in Ohio.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.