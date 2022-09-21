Don’t Worry Darling, Fairy Tale and Missing Jimmy’s

Courtesy of Missing Jimmy's

Eat

Join the community in celebrating the long-awaited opening of Missing Jimmy’s, a new Italian restaurant and bar located in Dublin. The menu features plenty of quintessential Italian dishes along with a variety of beer on tap. If you haven’t had your fill of Italian yet, be sure to visit our contest page for the chance to win tickets to the 2022 Columbus Italian Festival in October.

Looking for more food and fun?

Oktoberfest at Combustion Brewing in Pickerington Friday and Saturday.

Candles, corks and canvases at Wickit Candle in Columbus on Saturday.

Murder at the Grand Gatsby mystery and cocktails at the Jury Room on Saturday.

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Watch

Director Olivia Wilde’s newest film, Don’t Worry Darling, tells the story of Alice and Jack Chambers, a married couple who live in a 1950s utopian city. Alice soon finds out, however, that in their sunny utopia there are shadows lurking under the surface. The film isn’t the only place where mystery lies, as social media has been recently obsessed with unraveling the drama between leading actors Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and director Olivia Wilde. The film is now available in theaters.

We've got more than recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

Read

Since his debut in the 1970s, bestselling author Stephen King has been the go-to novelist for spooky fall stories, and his newest dark fantasy, Fairy Tale, is no exception. The novel follows an average teenager as he navigates a wondrous and dark fantasy world, along with his own past. This novel is littered with nods to iconic fairy tales, and King unsurprisingly weaves a narratvie full of shocking twists.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.