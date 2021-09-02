Shang-Chi, The Noise and El Segundo

Watch

Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings" stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, the master of Kung Fu. He must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Read

If you hear it, its too late. Well, that’s the case for James Patterson and J.D. Barker’s newest characters in “The Noise.”

In the shadow of Mount Hood, 16-year-old Tennant is checking rabbit traps with her 8-year-old sister Sophie when the girls are suddenly overcome by a strange vibration rising out of the forest, building in intensity until it sounds like a deafening crescendo of screams. From out of nowhere, their father sweeps them up and drops them through a trapdoor into a storm cellar. But the sound only gets worse.

Eat

El Segundo Mexican Kitchen is bringing the heat to high street. Cameron Mitchell’s latest eatery offers fresh, responsibly sourced and local ingredients, featuring homemade tortillas and sauces.

Happy hour is Tuesday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 p.m.-close. Reservations can be made online.

