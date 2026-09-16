Slow Horses Season 6 or The Uprising; An Unexpected Life: A Memoir; and Paris Baguette

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In

What happens when MI5’s least successful agents are given one last chance to prove themselves? Slow Horses follows the misfit spies of Slough House, a dumping ground for disgraced agents led by the foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). In Season 6, the stakes are higher than ever as the team finds itself on the run and targeted by assassins in a deadly plot of revenge, forcing the “slow horses” to confront old enemies and fight for their lives. The new season also brings back Olivia Cooke as Sid Baker, whose return raises plenty of questions after her presumed death in Season 1. Season 6 of Slow Horses premieres Sept. 16 on Apple TV.

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Out

Set in 1381 England and based on the true story that inspired the legend of Robin Hood, The Uprising follows a grieving farmer (Andrew Garfield) who is pushed to join the Peasants' Revolt against the tyranny of King Richard II. As anger over oppressive taxation and the growing divide between the wealthy and working class boils over, he becomes an unlikely leader of an army of commoners fighting for justice and survival. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the historical drama also stars Jamie Bell, Thomasin McKenzie and Tom Hollander, and is showing in theaters now.

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Gloria Steinem’s final memoir offers an intimate look at the experiences that shaped one of the most influential voices in second-wave feminism. In An Unexpected Life: A Memoir, Steinem traces her journey from a curious childhood in Toledo, Ohio, and years traveling with her father to her work as a journalist, activist and co-founder of Ms. magazine. Along the way, she reflects on the people, places and pivotal moments that shaped her views on equality, community and justice, including her time living in India and decades spent advocating for women’s rights. Published posthumously following Steinem’s death Sept. 2, the memoir offers a poignant final reflection on a life she never could have predicted — and the work she hoped future generations would continue. An Unexpected Life is available Sept. 22.

Eat

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A little bit of Paris has landed in Hilliard. Paris Baguette recently opened its newest Columbus-area bakery cafe at 5139 Raglan St., bringing its signature lineup of flaky pastries, handcrafted cakes, breads, savory sandwiches and coffee to the Lawrence Square development. The bakery is a family affair for local franchisees Ravi Allipuram and his daughter, Svanika, who are excited to turn the new space into a true neighborhood hub.

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This week, we're following Columbus-based artist @clarerojasart, who's first hometown exhibition, Clare Rojas: Returning, debuts at the Columbus Museum of Art on Sept. 18.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.