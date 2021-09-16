Cry Macho, Apples Never Fall and Carfagna’s

Watch

Clint Eastwood stars in this film, hitting box offices on Sept. 17, about a jaded, one-time rodeo star on an unexpected journey to bring a young boy home. The two traverse across rural Mexico together and learn lessons along the way.

Read

In her heartwrenching novel, Liane Moriarity looks at family from a puzzling perspective. The novel follows the Delaney family, Stan, Joy and their four children, as they start to crumple after Joy goes missing. The family becomes divided over whether they should tell the truth or save their family.

Eat

Last week, Carfagna’s Italian Market & Ristorante celebrated its grand opening at Gemini Place. Featuring a restaurant with classic Italian fare, a wine and liquor store, and a grocery store with ingredients for meals inspired by the menu, Carfagna’s is your one-stop shop for all things Italian.

