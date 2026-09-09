The Paper Season 2 or Practical Magic 2; The Unknown; and Barcelona Restaurant & Bar

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In

From the creators of The Office comes The Paper, a mockumentary comedy following the documentary crew as they trade Dunder Mifflin for the Toledo Truth Teller, a historic Midwestern newspaper fighting to stay afloat. The series centers on optimistic editor-in-chief Ned Sampson and his quirky crew of reporters as they navigate the chaos of local journalism. In Season 2, the Truth Teller staff returns after winning the Ohio Journalism Awards, but momentum is slowed by an unexpected obituary, Ned's jeopardizing search for a journalistic crusade, Ned and Mare's growing attraction to one another and more. All 10 episodes are now available on Peacock.

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Out

Nearly three decades after Practical Magic introduced sisters Sally and Gillian Owens and their enchanting family of witches, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return for the long-awaited sequel. Practical Magic 2 picks up with the Owens family facing another chapter of their generations-old curse, as the sisters confront dark secrets and a new threat. The sequel also introduces the next generation of Owens women, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, as their own magical abilities begin to emerge. Practical Magic 2 casts its spell in theaters Sept. 10.

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Read

In case you missed it – Riley Sager's latest thriller, The Unknown, proved to be one of August 2026's most popular books, debuting at No. 1 on The New York Times' bestseller list after its Aug. 4 release. The novel follows struggling actress Marin Keane, who lands a role in a movie about the mysterious vanishing of five women from a remote Vermont island 100 years ago – only to travel there with her castmates and discover that history may be repeating itself. As strange noises, cryptic symbols and new disappearances begin to unfold, Marin must figure out the truth before the island's supernatural past catches up with its present.

Eat

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For three decades, Barcelona Restaurant & Bar has brought Spanish-inspired cuisine, creative cocktails and Old World charm to Columbus' German Village. The restaurant opened in 1996 in the historic building that once housed Deibel's tavern, adding more than a century of stories to Barcelona's 30-year milestone. Today, diners can still gather around favorites such as tapas, paellas and charcuterie while enjoying the restaurant's signature garden patio and award-winning wine list – savoring the character and traditions that have made it a longtime Columbus favorite.

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We're following Columbus Oktoberfest (@columbusoktfst) ahead of its 60th celebration this weekend, Sept. 11-13. Prost!

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.