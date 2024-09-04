By Any Other Name, Sweetgreen and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Read

Expand By Any Other Name

The newest historical fiction novel to hit the New York Times Bestseller List tells two moving tales which are centuries apart. Melina Green is an aspiring playwright, and her latest work is about her ancestor Emilia Bassano. Melina hesitates to submit her work out of fear of failure due to her gender, but her best friend submits the play to a festival hidden under a male pseudonym. Centuries earlier, in 1581, Emilia Bassano also has a knack for storytelling. As an Elizabethan woman, Emilia has little chance of being seen in the theater sphere, but she hatches a plan to bring her play to stage under a secret name – William Shakespeare. Through two separate storylines, By Any Other Name is the empowering account of two women who are determined to bring their stories to life.

Eat

Expand Sweetgreen

A fast-casual restaurant offering healthy meals such as salads and grain bowls has opened its first Ohio location in the Short North. Sweetgreen has 220 restaurants nationwide, and the health-focused chain is known for its seasonal meals crafted from fresh, local ingredients. The restaurant was started by three college students who sought a healthier way to eat, and since they opened the first location in Washington D.C., they’ve remained committed to sustainable practices. Sweetgreen opened its doors in the Short North on September 4, and it is open daily from 10:30 a.m.- 10 p.m.

Watch

Expand Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Move over summer – it’s spooky season! Tim Burton’s hit American comedy horror, Beetlejuice, has been a haunted staple since it came out in 1988, and now, Burton is back with a highly anticipated sequel. In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Deetz family returns to Winter River after the sudden death of Charles Deetz. After 36 years, Lydia Deetz faces on all-too-familiar ghoul when her rebellious daughter, Astrid, accidentally releases the infamous Beetlejuice. The sequel brings back stars of the original film to reprise their roles, such as Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara. However, fresh new faces also join the cast, such as Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.