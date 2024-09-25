Tell Me Everything, National Coffee Day and Dancing with the Stars

Read

Expand Tell Me Everything

From Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout comes an incredible insight into love, loss and the human condition. An Oprah’s Book Club pick, Tell Me Everything follows Bob Burgess, a town lawyer who is entangled in a local murder investigation. While he grapples with the case, he sparks a friendship with writer Lucy Barton, and they begin to go on daily walks filled with vulnerable conversations of their hopes and fears. In Tell Me Everything, Strout proves her expertise in character development yet again with a novel that dives into love and friendship.

Eat

Expand Staufs

Sunday is National Coffee Day, and Columbus has no shortage of delicious local coffee shops to help celebrate the day. It’s impossible to list the best local brews without mentioning Stauf’s, a roaster that was founded in 1988. It now has four locations, and it is widely regarded as a Columbus staple due to its delicious blends and inviting atmosphere. Another roastery and coffee bar with excellent roasts and a cozy space is Brioso Coffee. From its Costa Rican roasts to its seasonal drinks such as its Lavender Honey Latte, you can’t go wrong with any of Brioso’s offerings. For a unique drink and quirky atmosphere, check out Honey Cup Coffee Company’s “camper turned coffee shop.” Among Honey Cup’s eccentric tastes are a Cornbread Latte, a Spicy Berry Spritz and an Orange Mocha. For those looking to step out of the city for a brew, Westerville’s Java Central, Clintonville’s Cup O Joe and Gahanna and Olde Towne East’s Upper Cup Coffee are delicious options.

Watch

Expand Dancing with the Stars

Since 2005, Dancing with the Stars has brought athletes, actresses and all types of celebrities to the ballroom floor to compete with professional dancers for a coveted mirror ball trophy. The show had become that of nostalgia and depleting viewership in recent years, but this year, the show has experienced a resurgence both on social media and on its platforms, likely as a result of its star-studded cast. This season features a range of notable figures, from Olympic phenoms such as rugby player Ilona Maher and “pommel horse king” Stephen Nedoroscick to Bachelor Nation’s Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran. Season 33 premiered on September 17, and episodes premier each Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.