Here One Moment, Si Senor and Wolfs

Read

Here One Moment

With eight bestsellers, including Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers and The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty has proven to be the queen of suspense stories. Moriarty’s newest release, Here One Moment, promises yet another thrilling read. On a short flight, a stranger on board predicts the deaths of each passenger. Ranging from living until 103 to passing tragically in just a few months, “The Death Lady” gives a prophecy to each passenger. However, little attention is paid to the mysterious lady until one passenger dies exactly when she predicted. Soon, the silly fortunes that were told on the flight become much more serious, and passengers are forced to face their fate. Here One Moment is a uniquely crafted tale of free will, grief and love that keeps readers guessing until the last page.

Eat

Si Senor

Find a taste of Peruvian flavors at Sí Señor, a Grandview Heights staple that has recently opened a second location in Arena District. Sí Señor's Grandview menu consists of 16 sandwiches, offering everything from chipotle chicken to criollo fish. It also offers fresh salads such as Cilantro Cream Pasta Salad and Passion Fruit Salad. Its new Arena District spot offers a more focused menu while still including signature sandwiches such as the Chicharron, a sandwich topped with Peruvian style friend pork, pickled onion and sweet potato mayo. With affordable prices and unique flavors, Sí Señor is the perfect stop for a lunchtime pick-me-up. Click here for our full review of Sí Señor.

Watch

Wolfs

Two Hollywood heartthrobs George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up in an action comedy packed with laughs and Hollywood nostalgia. In Wolfs, two professional fixers clash when they are both recruited to cover up a high-profile crime. Over the course of one night, the two lone wolves must set aside their egos and come together to finish the job. In Wolfs, the former Ocean’s Eleven stars reunite in a film that is packed with banter, entertainment and lighthearted laughs.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.