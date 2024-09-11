Out of the Darkness, Lan Viet and The Perfect Couple

Read

Aaron Rodgers

Four-time New York Times bestselling sport biographer Ian O-Connor returns with a deep dive into one of the greatest legends and most puzzling figures in the NFL. Although Rodgers has certainly become notable for his numerous NFL MVP titles and decorated career, he also has made headlines for various strings of controversy. From vaccine controversy to high-profile romances to familial estrangement, Rodgers is no stranger to public scrutiny off the field. As he enters his 21st season with the New York Jets, the enigma of Aaron Rodgers continues to puzzle the public. O-Conner unravels the complex history of this prolific quarterback in Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

Eat

Lan Viet

Lan Viet found its way to North Market Downtown in 2010 with a goal to introduce Vietnamese cuisine to the community. Now, you can find the Le family’s authentic dishes in both North Market Downtown and Bridge Park. Each dish is crafted with fresh ingredients, from crispy banh mi sandwiches to rice bowls. Made in the image of Vietnam’s rich culture and history, the menu combines the tastes of the country, creating a perfect balance of sweet and savory.

Watch

The Perfect Couple

If you didn’t get your fix of beach reads this summer, Netflix has come to the rescue with a murder mystery set on the shores of Nantucket. In The Perfect Couple, Amelia is soon to be married to one of the richest families on Nantucket, but what is meant to be a picture-perfect weekend comes to a halt when a body is discovered hours before the wedding. The miniseries is an adaptation of the 2018 novel by Elin Hilderbrand, and it stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and Dakota Fanning. The series premiered on September 5, and all six episodes are available now to binge all weekend.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.