Wayward, What She Walked Into and unique pumpkin spice eats

Expand IMDb

Watch

Wayward, Netflix's latest thriller, follows Alex Dempsey (Mae Martin), a small-town cop whose arrival in the picturesque yet eerie town of Tall Pines coincides with deepening suspicions about the local academy for troubled teens. When two students, Abbie and Leila, attempt a daring escape, they team up with Alex to unravel the dark secrets hidden behind the school's facade. Beneath the thriller's psychological and supernatural layers lies an unembellished meditation on generational trauma, identity and the cages we build for ourselves. With Toni Collette's chilling performance as the academy's head, Wayward dares viewers to question what "help" really means.

Expand Goodreads

Read

Westerville native Taylor Jakovina makes a striking debut with What She Walked Into, a psychological thriller which blurs the lines between guilt and illusion, packed with secrets and suspense. The story begins when 17-year-old Sophia Whitaker wakes up disoriented in the woods with no memory of how she got there, only to later discover she was sleepwalking over the grave of a classmate – Julie Greene – who had recently vanished. As the town's suspicion grows following Julie's disappearance, readers begin to uncover chilling clues that Sophia herself doesn't yet understand, creating a tense, slow-burn mystery that keeps you questioning what's real. A haunting and atmospheric debut, What She Walked Into explores grief, memory and the darkness that lurks just beneath calm surfaces.

Eat

Pumpkin spice season is in full swing, and several local spots are taking the trend far beyond lattes. If you're looking for something unique, these creations are pushing the limit of fall flavors in the best (and strangest) ways possible.

Expand Flavor & Fire

Pumpkin Spice Wings: Wings Over is celebrating the season with Hot Honey Pumpkin Spice wings – the perfect combination of sweet, savory and spicy with all the coziness of an autumn afternoon.

Dewey's Pizza offers a novel take on the trend with its Smashing Pumpkin pizza, made with a whipped pumpkin ricotta base, mozzarella, crumbled Italian sausage, roasted shallots and toasted pumpkin seeds.

If you're looking for a similarly eccentric dessert, try Graeter's Skyline Spice ice cream – a fan-favorite that combines warm cinnamon, oyster crackers and Skyline's secret spice mix.

Want to take the flavor home? Stop by North Market and pick up a jar of Flavor & Fire's seasonal pumpkin spice salsa.

Expand Robin Roberts

Follow

This week, we're following @robinrobertsgma in honor of her opening conversation with the New Albany Lecture Series on Oct. 9. Joined by Doug Ulman, vice chair of Pelotonia and fellow cancer survivor, the pair will discuss health and wellbeing.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.