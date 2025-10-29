Bugonia, The Bone Thief and House of Creole

Expand IMBd

Watch

Get ready for a wildly unsettling yet fascinating ride with new absurdist black comedy film, Bugonia, hitting theaters Oct. 31. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film follows powerful CEO Michelle Fuller, whose cold corporate world collides with obsessed conspiracy theorist Teddy Gatz when he and his cousin kidnap her, believing she is an alien invader bent on destroying Earth. As Michelle scrambles to manipulate her captors, escape her confinement and "negotiate" with her "mothership," Teddy's indoctrination only deepens, further blending the boundaries between realty and delusion. What begins as a bizarre hostage thriller takes a shocking turn, ultimately unraveling into an unnerving commentary on power, manipulation and the extremes people will go to when searching for truth.

Expand Amazon

Read

The Bone Thief, a newly-released thriller by bestselling author Vanessa Lillie, blends suspense, cultural history and social commentary into one, gripping modern mystery. The story follows archeologist Syd Walker, who is jolted awake by an early morning call revealing newly-discovered skeletal remains have vanished from the scene – a local summer camp – soon followed by the disappearance of a Native teenager given little-to-no investigation. As Syd digs deeper, she uncovers alarming ties to the camp's Founders Society, an arcane group of elite families claiming ancestral rights over Indigenous land. What begins as a simple case of stolen bones untwists into a dark tale of legacy and privilege, greed and violence, and buried secrets that refuse to stay hidden.

Eat

Originally from Cleveland, the Cajun restaurant House of Creole has made its way to Columbus. The new location at 1026 N. High St. brings Southern-inspired Creole cuisine to the city, with popular dishes ranging from Cajun shrimp and grits, to fried green tomatoes and jambalaya. Paired with a full craft cocktail bar and weekend brunch offerings, the ambiance blends Louisiana-style flair with Columbus spirit. Whether you're grabbing a drink, such as the must-try Creole Island cocktail, or looking for a bold and hearty dinner, House of Creole promises a flavorful Southern escape right in the heart of Ohio.

House of Creole House of Creole House of Creole House of Creole

Expand Geo Rutherford

Follow

This week, we're following @geodesaurus, aka Geo Rutherford. An author and educator famous for her Spooky Lake Month video series, Rutherford has all the haunted hydrology fun facts you need to know to celebrate spooky season.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.