Nobody Wants This Season 2, Gone Before Goodbye and Isla

Nobody Wants This is back with a second season, premiering Oct. 23 on Netflix. The popular show picks up where the offbeat love story between Joanna (Kristen Bell), a bold and agnostic podcast host, and Noah (Adam Brody), a levelheaded rabbi, left off – right in the thick of figuring out what it really means to make love work. The first season charmed audiences with its witty, heartfelt look at the clash between belief and doubt, and structure and spontaneity, all inspired by creator Erin Foster's real-life romance. Now, the couple faces the realities of commitment beyond the first spark, as careers, families and faith start to collide. Equal parts funny and tender, Season 2 promises even more chaos, growth and brutally honest relationship moments viewers can't help but relate to.

Gone Before Goodbye, a riveting new thriller co-written by Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben, introduces us to Maggie McCabe, a former Army combat surgeon whose life implodes after tragedy strips her of her medical license and, consequently, her purpose. Accepting a mysterious medical job for the global elite seems like a lifeline – until her patient suddenly vanishes and Maggie finds herself on the run, hunted and unsure who to trust. With a pulse-racing pace, international settings and morally charged stakes, this novel blends Witherspoon's sharp character insight with Coben's signature twists to deliver a thriller that grabs you on the first page and doesn't let you go.

New to Columbus, discover Isla – an intimate dining experience in Merion Village where acclaimed chef Andrew Smith and his wife, Devoney Mills, bring their supper-club roots into a refined, communal tasting-menu setting. With just one seating per night and an ever-changing 7- to 8-course menu centered around seasonal, foraged ingredients, every visit feels like a rare culinary moment. Whether you choose to sit at the chef's counter or join the communal table, Isla invites you into the kitchen's rhythm and the relaxed elegance of Columbus' evolving fine dining scene.

This week, we're following @hungryincbus, aka Jess and Steven, as they search for the best-decorated Halloween houses in Columbus and more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.