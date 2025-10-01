One Battle After Another, The Impossible Fortune and Condado's

Expand IMDb

Watch

In One Battle After Another, director Paul Thomas Anderson delivers a frenetic, genre-blurring tale of revolution, redemption and paternal love. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a former radical forced into hiding who must reunite with his estranged daughter when a dangerous nemesis resurfaces. With a powerhouse supporting cast including Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall and Benicio del Toro, the film mixes action, satire and emotional stakes into a pulsing cinematic experience. Critics are already hailing it as Anderson's boldest, most thrilling work yet – out in theaters now.

Expand Goodreads

Read

In The Impossible Fortune, the Thursday Murder Club returns after a quiet year – Joyce is consumed by wedding plans, Elizabeth is still reeling from grief, Ron is dealing with family drama and Ibrahim is still providing therapy to a longtime criminal friend. But when Elizabeth meets a nervous best man at a wedding, who claims someone tried to kill him that very morning, it becomes clear the celebration is anything but tame. The plot thickens with a mysterious "uncrackable code," disappearing persons and enough suspects – some shady, some surprising – to keep readers guessing until the very last page. Osman blends wit, warmth and suspense in this fifth installment, proving that even when life seems calm, danger isn't far behind.

Expand Visit Cincy

Eat

Columbus' own and winner of this year's Best of the 'Bus readers' choice category, "Best Tacos," Condado Tacos, is serving up just what you need to celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 7. Known for its creative combinations and lively atmosphere, there's no limit to which bold flavors and build-your-own twists you can choose from to create your perfect taco. Paired with the restaurant's newly-dropped fall margarita lineup, Condado's offers a fun and flavorful way to mark the occasion.

Expand Baljit Singh

Follow

This week, we're following poet @rupikaur_ in honor of National Poetry Day, celebrated on Oct. 2. Dubbed the "Queen of Instapoets," Kaur was named Writer of the Decade by The New Republic, received the Goodreads Choice Award for Poetry, and has been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.