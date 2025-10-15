The Woman in Cabin 10, The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes, and Caroline's

Expand Netflix

Watch

Mystery meets luxury in Netflix's newest thriller, The Woman in Cabin 10, which follows journalist Laura "Lo" Blacklock (Kiera Knightley) as she embarks on an exclusive cruise to write a feature story – only to witness a woman thrown overboard on the first night. When everyone insists the woman never existed and everyone aboard is accounted for, Lo takes it upon herself to uncover the truth. What once was her dream assignment quickly spirals into a dark and dangerous investigation as she exposes a web of wealthy secrets. Adapted from Ruth Ware's novel, directed by Simon Stone and brought to life by Knightley's gripping performance, this film brings sleek visuals and nail-biting suspense to the high seas.

Read

The Lost Story of Eva Fuentes by Chanel Cleeton is suspenseful and heartfelt all at once, connecting the stories of three courageous women – Eva Fuentes, Pilar Castillo and Margo Reynolds – across three different timelines. A mysterious novel written by Eva herself becomes the common thread that links the women together, all the way from Boston in the year 1900, to Havana in 1966, to London in 2024. From Eva's moonlit encounter with an enigmatic stranger, to Pilar's fierce preservation of the book's truths during Cuba's political upheaval, to Margo's perilous hunt for the sole surviving copy, Cleeton tells an intriguing and poignant tale of history, romance, resilience and the power of storytelling.

Eat

Caroline's, a gourmet sandwich pop-up brought to you by local chef Justin Wotring, opens this weekend inside North Market, bringing elevated comfort food to downtown Columbus. Named in honor of Wotring's niece, the concept blends quality, community and flavor with an emphasis on "Family first, always." The menu consists of standout offerings such as the Three Stacks (capicola, salami, pepperoni) and the Ham & Che (Leoncini ham, brie, wild herb aioli), as well as fresh salads and seasonal soups. Nestled in the northeast corner of the market, the shop will be open Thursdays-Sundays and might just become your new go-to spot.

Follow

This week, we're following @adambierton, otherwise known as the Pumpkin Pro. A master pumpkin carver of 20-plus years, Bierton has all the tips and tricks you need for pumpkin carving season.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.