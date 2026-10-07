Verity or The Social Reckoning; Hollow Bones; and Black Lagoon Pop Up

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Watch – Double Feature

Fans of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel can now see Verity come to life on the big screen. The psychological thriller follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh who is hired to finish author Verity Crawford's bestselling book series after a car accident leaves her incapacitated. But, when Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript hidden in Verity's home, she begins to question what is true – and what secrets the Crawford family is hiding. Starring Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett, Verity is now playing in theaters.

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Aaron Sorkin returns to the world of Facebook with The Social Reckoning, a drama inspired by the real-life whistleblowers who exposed the social network's most closely guarded secrets. The film follows Facebook engineer Frances Haugen (Mikey Madison) as she teams up with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz (Jeremy Allen White) to uncover evidence of the company's impact on society. A companion piece to Sorkin's The Social Network, the film explores the revelations that sparked new judgement over social media and its influence. The Social Reckoning hits theaters Oct. 9.

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Read

Bestselling author Jodi Picoult returns with Hollow Bones, a thought-provoking novel about family, resilience and the risks we take to protect the people we love. After losing her mother in the World Trade Center attacks as an infant, Molly Fitzgerald grows up determined to be ready for the unexpected, eventually leading Rhode Island's emergency-preparedness department. When the unforeseen upends her carefully planned life and new marriage, Molly is forced to confront the past, her family's secrets and what it truly means to be prepared. Hollow Bones is available now.

Eat

× Expand Black Lagoon Pop Up/Citizens Trust

Get into the Halloween spirit with Black Lagoon, an immersive cocktail pop-up transforming The Citizens Trust into a dark and delightfully eerie destination. Through Nov. 1, the downtown Columbus bar will feature haunting decor, cinematic lighting and a special menu of macabre libations. Drink options range from cocktails such as Abyssa's Obsession, a pumpkin-infused pina colada, and Demon Dance, a carrot cake old fashioned, to spirit-free drinks such as the Bad Omen spritz and more. Created by award-winning bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, Black Lagoon invites all creatures of the night to enjoy its spooky sips – costumes welcome but not required.

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Follow

We're following one of our Best of the 'Bus Best Local Musician winners, @ldnlcbus – or LDNL, short for Lieutenant Dan's New Legs – ahead of the band's local shows this Friday, at Black Swan in Hilliard, and Saturday at Scioto Downs.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.