The Haunting of Hill House, Katzinger's and a Halloween Movie Roundup

Our final suggestion to round up the spooky season is a Gothic horror classic. The Haunting of Hill House has been adapted into numerous films and shows, but nothing beats the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel that started it all. Four individuals arrive to Hill House in order to investigate claims that it is haunted. As the new residents begin to experience strange happenings and inexplicable events, Hill House's powers take form and threaten to take control of those inside. Frequently regarded as one of the best haunted house stories ever written, The Haunting of Hill House is a classic Halloween read.

This Sunday, celebrate National Sandwich Day at one of the city’s most iconic delis. Katzinger’s Delicatessen has been a German Village staple since 1984, and this month, it celebrated 40 years of serving up delicious sandwiches. To celebrate, Katzinger’s is offering an anniversary special, The Milestone Melt, a sandwich filled with rosemary and garlic roast beef, gruyere cheese and more delicious toppings. Katzinger’s is known for its Reuben, but the deli has a range of delicious options, including BLTs, clubs and traditional Jewish specialties. Stop by its German Village or Dublin location for the perfect lunch treat.

Expand Halloween

Halloween is finally here – take a break from handing out candy and treat yourself to some seasonal movies. From horror films to cult classics, there are endless options to help you soak up the final days of Halloween. Though there are countless horror movies inspired by the holiday, Halloween reigns supreme. After more than 45 years, Michael Myers continues to haunt the holiday in this iconic franchise. Scream is a second murder mystery franchise that has enough films to binge for the entire weekend. Although not quite as spooky, Hocus Pocus is another classic that truly captures the season. In 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 was released, giving fans of the cult classic another opportunity to enjoy the Sanderson Sisters. For family movie night, the 1984 Ghostbusters is the perfect blend of spooky and nostalgic.

Expand DWTS

Dancing with the Stars is on its 33rd season, but this year, it has made a new name for itself on social media. Follow @dancingwiththestars for extra footage on this year's constants as they face the final weeks of competition.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.