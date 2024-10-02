We Solve Murders, Flour Columbus and the Joker

Read

It’s officially October, which means it’s time to get in the holiday spirit with a murder mystery. Richard Osman, the #1 bestselling author of The Thursday Murder Club series returns with a new detective duo in We Solve Murders. Steve Wheeler is a retired police officer who is looking forward to retired life. His daughter-in-law, Amy Wheeler, is a private security officer protecting world-famous author Rosie D’Antonio. However, when Amy finds a dead body, a new enemy and a target on her back, she turns to her father-in-law for help. Steve must leave his cushy retirement behind in order to protect his daughter and help solve a murder. In We Solve Murders, Osman introduces a delightful crime fighting duo for a story filled with a combination of thrills and comedy.

A new modern pasta bar opened its doors in Polaris on Monday, and it’s bringing quirky cocktails and delicious pasta dinners to town. Flour Columbus offers three-course meals at a fixed price cost, which includes a voice of dough, greens and a pasta entree. Guests can choose from a range of unique handmade pastas ranging from Spinach Artichoke & Shrimp to Tie Dye Ricotta Gnocchi. If you aren’t intrigued enough by the blend of flavors to choose from, the restaurant’s cocktail menu wows guests as well. Options include a Pasta Water Martini, a Tomato Spritz a Scotch & Aperol Mule and plenty of other eccentric combinations. Flour Columbus offers an exciting dining atmosphere paired with innovative tastes.

This weekend, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as Arthur Fleck in Joker: Folie á Deux. In the new movie, Arthur Fleck must face the past crimes he committed in Joker as he is institutionalized at Arkham an awaits trial. In the new film, the Joker also falls in love with fellow inmate Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga. The two embark on a musical journey that dives into the dark psyche of Arthur Fleck. The film flips from jazzy dance numbers to emotional ballads, all while exploring the Jokers new romance and volatile sanity. This new sequel is a stark switch from its 2019 predecessor, but its soundtrack and star-studded cast make it worth a watch.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group.