The One About Matthew Perry or Wildwood; Bad Words; and Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop

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Watch – In or Out

In

Best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, Matthew Perry's life beyond the screen is explored in Netflix's three-part documentary series The One About Matthew Perry. Featuring intimate interviews with his sister, lifelong friends and creative collaborators, the series examines his rise to Hollywood fame, his personal struggles with addiction and his advocacy for recovery. Unreleased family photos and videos offer a closer look at the man behind the beloved character. Premiering Oct. 27, the documentary honors Perry's legacy while revealing the complexities of a life that touched millions.

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Out

When a murder of magical crows kidnaps her baby brother, teenager Prue McKeel ventures into an enchanted forest filled with talking animals, mysterious kingdoms and dark magic in Wildwood. Based on Colin Meloy's bestselling novel, the stop-motion fantasy from LAIKA Studios (producers of Coraline) features a star-studded voice cast, including Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali and Angela Bassett. The longest stop-motion animation film ever made – running at 2 hours and 12 minutes – Wildwood took 16 years to develop, using more than 230 handcrafted puppets, more than 130 sets and approximately 142,000 individually 3D-printed faces to bring the fairy tale to life. Showing in theaters now.

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Read

When a scathing review derails author Parker Navarro's career, he's determined to redeem himself with his next novel – until the same critic, Selina Chan, tears it apart, too. Their heated confrontation goes viral, sparking a very public literary feud that neither can afford to ignore. But behind the online jabs and biting critiques, an unexpected connection begins to grow, blurring the line between rivalry and romance. Rioghnach Robinson's debut novel, Bad Words is a witty, slow-burn enemies-to-lovers story about ambition, vulnerability and the power of words.

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Eat

Trick-or-treating isn't the only way to get your candy fix this Halloween. Newly opened in Bridge Park, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop is stocked with nostalgic sweets, hard-to-find candies and international treats that go far beyond the typical trick-or-treat haul. Browse hundreds of bottled sodas, more than 80 varieties of taffy and plenty of quirky goodies for a spooky-season snack or a trip down memory lane. Whether you're filling a candy bowl or hunting for something unexpected, this colorful shop offers plenty of reasons to indulge your sweet tooth.

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Follow

Every fall, local artist Jeanette Paras transforms a giant pumpkin into a larger-than-life pop culture icon, revealing her creation just in time for Halloween. Head to @paras_pumpkins to take a look at this year's #giantcelebritypumpkin, a tribute to the late country legend Dolly Parton.

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Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.