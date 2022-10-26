Tupelo Honey, Black Adam, Ohio's Historic Haunts

Courtesy of Tupelo Honey

Eat!

The Tupelo Honey Café recently opened in Upper Arlington, and is a great Southern option for anyone in Columbus who enjoys some good chicken and waffles. The pre-opening event took place October 15 and 16, and it officially opened to the public October 26. The 5,500 square-foot restaurant comes to central Ohio after opening 22 years ago in the South. The restaurant brings Southern food and traditions up north with a big menu for everyone. The lunch and dinner menus feature classics including shrimp and grits, sweet and spicy fried chicken, chicken and waffles, and the roast beef sandwich. Their brunch menu features chicken and biscuits, eggs benedict, and a bacon and avocado melt. With fun for everyone, there is also a bar menu, kids menu, and beer and specialty sips section, with draft beers and cans, as well as non-alcoholic options.

Watch

The movie Black Adam came to theaters late last week, and will have superhero fans on the edge of their seats. The star-studded cast features Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, and also includes Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, and Pierce Brosnan. Starting in ancient Kahndaq, a man with the powers of god was imprisoned after wrongfully using his powers, becoming Black Adam. Five thousand years later Dwayne Johnson has transitioned from a man to a legend, free from imprisonment, and is now being challenged by modern-day heroes from the Justice Society in this action and fantasy movie.

Read

For the final recommendation of our trilogy of Ohio horror books this year, we recommend Ohio’s Historic Haunts: Investigating the Paranormal in the Buckeye State, the perfect read as Halloween quickly approaches. Written by James A. Willis, paranormal research in significant locations around the state unveils a reputation for being haunted. The author and paranormal researcher conducted research with owners, patrons and everything in between around Ohio at locations that have been rumored to be haunted. Ghost stories help keep history alive, and this book will have you feeling extra spooky this autumn season.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.