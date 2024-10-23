The Shining, National Chocolate Day and Salem's Lot

Read

Next up in our series of spooky suggestions is a 1977 novel and a staple in the horror genre. A Stephen King classic, The Shining is a perfect blend of psychological and supernatural terror, making it the perfect read for the Halloween season. The novel follows Jack Torrance, an aspiring author who lands a job as a caretaker in an isolated hotel in the Colorado mountains. As his son begins to have premonitions and the hotel reveals dark secrets, the evil forces within the hotel threaten the whole family. If you’re looking for a haunting tale that lingers in your mind, The Shining is the perfect Halloween read.

Although National Chocolate Day is Monday, a holiday so sweet deserves more than one day for celebration! From gourmet chocolates to specialty truffles, Columbus is the perfect spot to find tasty treats this weekend. Although Schmidt’s is often recognized for its legendary sausage and schnitzel, its chocolate is equally memorable. Schmidt’s Fudge Haus offers gourmet fudge, dipped peppermint patties and more indulgences. Located in Grandview Heights, Pure Imagination transforms each chocolate truffle into an art piece, making for the perfect gift or self-love treat. Of course, we can’t mention chocolate without mentioning the iconic Athony Thomas. This family-owned company truly excels in its goal of “Making the World a Sweeter Place” with its famous buckeyes, holiday assortments and variety of offerings. Another Columbus staple is Chocolate Café, and its extensive breakfast and lunch menu make it the perfect spot for both a meal and sweet treat.

With Halloween just a week away, it’s time to turn off the romcoms and switch to a spine-tingling flick. Salem's Lot, directed by Tobe Hooper and based on Stephen King's novel, is a chilling vampire horror film. Set in the small town of Jerusalem’s Lot, the story follows Ben Mears, a writer who returns home to find ideas for his next book. However, when he returns, he is shocked to discover that its residents are being turned into vampires by an ancient creature. This 2024 film is a contemporary take on King’s bestselling 1975 novel, and it can be streamed on Max.

Check out @forthehome, a social media influencer and blogger that gives tips on home decor, meals and more! The brains behind the account, Christine Higgs, has the perfect tips for fall decorations this season.

