Klara and the Sun or East of Eden; Solace House; and Bombay House

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Watch – In or Out

In

John Steinbeck's literary classic gets a fresh interpretation in East of Eden (2026), a Netflix limited series starring Florence Pugh. Set in California's Salinas Valley, the sweeping family saga explores generations of the Trasks, drawing parallels to the biblical story of Cain and Abel through its themes of sibling rivalry, jealousy and the struggle between good and evil. Pugh stars as Cathy Ames, a fiercely complex woman whose arrival upends the lives of brothers Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist).

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Out

Based on the bestselling novel by Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro, Klara and the Sun explores the bonds between humans and artificial intelligence. Jenna Ortega stars as Klara, an Artificial Friend designed to provide companionship, who finds a special connection with Josie (Mia Tharia), a teenager struggling with loss and chronic illness. As Klara's unwavering loyalty begins to mend Josie's strained family relationships, she discovers the power of love, hope and human connection. Directed by Taika Waititi, the drama also stars Amy Adams and arrives in theaters Oct. 23.

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Read

Solace House by Will Maclean is a haunting blend of mystery, Gothic horror and the supernatural. When college student Alex Lane takes a summer job clearing out a neglected, university-owned Victorian mansion alongside a group of fellow students, he expects little more than dusty rooms and forgotten belongings. But when he and the group uncover the former owner's strange journals, they discover obscure clues regarding a missing mother and a mysterious realm that may exist alongside their own. As curiosity turns into obsession, the group must decide how far they're willing to go for forbidden knowledge – and what they might have to sacrifice along the way.

Eat

× Expand Bombay House Restaurant & Bar

Recently opened in Westerville, Bombay House Restaurant & Bar brings the flavors of India's Mumbai region to the local dining scene. The family-owned restaurant serves Indian favorites such as butter chicken, chicken tikka masala and biryani alongside Mumbai street food classics such as vada pav and pav bhaji. Guests can also enjoy South Indian specialties, Indo-Chinese dishes and handcrafted cocktails in an upscale setting. With a menu that spans regional cuisines and familiar favorites, Bombay House offers plenty to explore with each visit.

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Follow

In honor of National Food Day on Oct. 24, we're giving a follow to @midwest_foodfest, or Jordan Posner, voted one of our 2026 Best of the 'Bus Best Local Content Creators.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.