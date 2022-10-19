Subourbon, Ticket to Paradise and That Which Cannot Be Undone

Courtesy of Subourbon

Eat

As the weather gets colder, warm up with some southern comfort food and a nice glass of whiskey at Subourbon in Linworth. Food ranges from classics like Cast Iron Cornbread and Chicken Fried Chicken to more specialty options such as the Miso Glaze 14oz Ribeye or the Bourb Burger. Along with great food options, Subourbon offers one of the best selections of bourbon in Columbus. Classics such as Knob Creek and Buffalo Trace sit alongside its collection of specialty bottles like Stagg Jr., Weller Full Proof and EH Taylor Barrel Proof.

Looking for more food and fun?

Harry Potter paint night Friday night at Random Precision Brewing Co.

Hilliard Haunted Historical Village on Friday and Saturday nights.

Spooky Pooch Party in Downtown Old Worthington on Sunday.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are starring as divorced parents with a mission in their upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. As their daughter is trying to get married in Bali, the split couple decides to team up to halt what they believe was the same mistake they made. Follow along with the journey of bickering and rekindling of this romantic comedy.

Read

A collection of Ohio’s urban legends, creepy rumors and terrifying stories all come together in That Which Cannot Be Undone: an Ohio Horror Anthology edited by Bram Stoker Award-winning writer, Jane Landry. Fall is upon us, which means scary movies and spookier stories, so why not start in your home state? Light a candle, make some tea and read through some of the Buckeye State’s most haunting horror stories.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.