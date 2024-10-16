Mexican Gothic, MTM Tavern and Saturday Night

Read

Halloween is just around the corner – get into the spooky spirit with an award-winning gothic horror novel. Mexican Gothic centers around Noemi Taboada, a young woman living in the 1950s who receives a troubling letter from her recently married cousin. Once reading that her cousin is in danger, Noemi ventures to a mysterious house in the Mexican countryside to save her. However, this house on a hill and the residents within it contain dangerous secrets, ones that threaten to drive Noemi mad. Noemi must uncover the secrets that are buried within the house before she too becomes a victim to the mania. Inspired by Mexican folklore, this twist on gothic horror is the perfect read as you prepare for Halloween.

Formerly known as Matt the Miller’s Tavern an Irish pub in Dublin has changed its name to MTM Tavern | Steakhouse. Although the restaurant has multiple locations now, the concept came from a visit to the original Matt the Miller’s in Ireland. Along with a new name, the restaurant also has a new menu. New features include a 10-ounce wagyu sirloin strip, a 12-ounce ribeye and many offerings from Oscar’s of Dublin, a fine dining restaurant that closed after more than 30 years of business. Items from this former restaurant include crispy salmon, ahi tuna tacos and more. Although MTM Tavern has given an upscale flair to the popular pub, this spot still guarantees a comfortable and inviting atmosphere paired with delicious bites.

Although Saturday Night Live has been a staple for late night laughs since its inception in 1975, it takes a lot of hard work to make something look easy. That is evident in the new film Saturday Night, which cycles through the 90 minutes before the first ever broadcast of the famous late-night show. On October 11, 1975, at 11:30 p.m., a group of writers has minimal time to pull together a dream before the network crushes it. Nerve-wracking, hilarious and gripping, Saturday Night is the essence of the feeling viewers get every time they hear the famous words, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Check out @morbidpodast, a true crime podcast has topped charts. Morbid features an autopsy technician and a hairstylist who tell bone-chilling crime stories weekly. Listen to Morbid for your fix of fright.

