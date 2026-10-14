Crystal Lake or Sense and Sensibility; The Witch; and Mitchell's Ocean Club or BBQ & The Pier

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Watch – In or Out

In

Return to the camp where one of horror's most infamous stories began with Crystal Lake, a prequel series to the Friday the 13th franchise. Set eight years before the original film and starring Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, the series follows the grieving mother in the aftermath of her young son Jason's drowning. When local bodies start showing up and two strangers arrive in town asking questions about Pam's past, unsettling secrets begin to emerge. All eight episodes premiere on Oct. 15 on Peacock.

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Out

Jane Austen's beloved novel gets another fresh adaptation in Sense and Sensibility (2026), a romantic period drama starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esmé Creed-Miles. The classic story follows sisters Elinor and Marianna Dashwood as they navigate heartbreak, romance and the social expectations of 19th-century England. While Elinor tends to approach love with reason and restraint, Marianne follows her heart, forcing both sisters to reconsider what they want and how they express it. Also starring Caitríona Balfe, George MacKay and Fiona Shaw, Sense and Sensibility arrives in theaters Oct. 16.

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Read

Bestselling author Freida McFadden, known for her psychological thrillers, returns with another one: The Witch, a chilling read full of secrets and unsettling twists. After losing her job and apartment, Julia Barlow retreats to her family's centuries-old estate in rural Massachusetts to care for her grandmother. But when strange occurrences begin, Julia investigates the mansion's dark history and uncovers the story of a woman executed for witchcraft in 1692. As buried family falsehoods come to light, Julia must determine whether the house is truly haunted – and what its past is hiding.

Eat

× Expand Ocean Prime, North Market Bridge Park

October is National Seafood Month, making it the perfect time to dive into some local favorites. Mitchell's Ocean Club, a Cameron Mitchell restaurant and this year's Best of the 'Bus Best Seafood winner, serves up a tried-and-true, upscale seafood experience in Columbus. Meanwhile, the recently-opened BBQ & The Pier at North Market Bridge Park is offering Dublin diners a newer spot to get their seafood fix. From an established favorite to a fresh addition, both are worth adding to your dining list.

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Follow

October is also National Book Month, so we're giving @birdie.books of Westerville a follow. Stop by the bookstore this Saturday for its Inaugural Medieval Makers Market, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.