Halloween Ends, A Hell Called Ohio and North Market

Eat

For nearly a century and a half, North Market has been a must-visit destination for residents of Columbus. The market is home to dozens of restaurants and shops, and this week we recommend Willowbeez Soul Veg at the downtown location. They offer outstanding vegan soul food made carefully with the freshest produce. This week, readers have the opportunity to win a North Market gift card on our contest page.

Looking for more food and fun?

Rocky Horror Show begins at the Short North Stage on Thursday and goes through Oct. 30.

Open House at Gourmet Art Studio Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday Art Brunch at High Road Gallery in Worthington.

On Oct. 14, the 13th and final installment of the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends, will be released in theaters. Franchise veterans Jamie Lee Curtis, Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney all return for Laurie Strode’s final battle against Micheal Myers – for better or worse. You can check out the trailer here.

We've got more than recommendations: Subscribe to WeekendScene for the best events in central Ohio and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Read

If you are looking for a scary story with a familiar local feelling, check out A Hell Called Ohio. This story by John M. Hamilton tells the story of an average factory worker navigating the struggles of love, lust and work after meeting the new librarian in town, and potentially the love of his life. The novel, set in Defiance, Ohio, addresses many of the struggles of the everyday person and may be relatable to many readers.

For events going on this weekend in central Ohio, read the rest of WeekendScene.

Tyler Kirkendall is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at tkirkendall@cityscenemediagroup.com.