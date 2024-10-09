Generations, COLO and Agatha All Along

Read

Expand Generations

Six generations currently reside in the United States: the Silents, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z and the unnamed six generation. With such vast differences in upbringings, behaviors and beliefs, navigating such a wide range of cultures across generations may seem impossible. However, in Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents – And What They Mean for America’s Future, Jean Twenge uses decades of research and data to explain each generation’s psyche and how generational differences can be bridged. Twenge’s groundbreaking novel dives into defining moments across decades, explores how technology affects each generation and gives predictions for the future. In a time of rapid change, this novel uncovers insights about all ages and how each generation can accept each other’s differences.

Eat

Expand COLO

Looking to cook up a fresh sashimi grade salmon or dive into an already prepared po-boy? Head to the North Market’s COLO Market & Oyster Bar for the freshest seafood in Columbus. Located in both the Downtown and Bridge Park locations, COLO uses eco-friendly practices to deliver fresh seafood straight from the ocean. In the Downtown location, you can also grab fresh beef, poultry, deli offerings and more at COLO Butcher & Deli. No time to cook? COLO also offers prepared food such as burgers and sandwiches.

Watch

Expand Agatha All Along

Marvel Studios has expanded on the popularity of its 2021 series, WandaVision, with a new spinoff. In Agatha All Along, the miniseries focuses on Agatha Harkness, a witch in WandaVision who was left powerless due to a spell. The show picks up after her magical downfall, diving into themes of power, betrayal and witchcraft. As Agatha navigates new challenges and mysterious figures, the show dives deeper into the supernatural side of the Marvel universe. Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+.

Follow!

Expand Wishbone Kitchen

Check out @wishbonekitchen, a professional chef and recipe developer who has made a name on social media for her fun and easy recipes. She is coming out with a cookbook soon, but until then, check out some of her recipes online, including a sweet and salty fall salad.

Don't miss out on what's happening this weekend! Read the rest of WeekendScene.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.