Hocking Hills: Watch-Read-Eat Takeover

This weekend, one of our reigning Best of the 'Bus champions is taking over Watch-Read-Eat. While Hocking Hills – voted Best Weekend Getaway for the seventh year in a row – is known for its stunning natural beauty, the scenic destination has plenty else to offer too. Read on below.

Watch

Expand Explore Hocking Hills

The Logan Theater, a beloved cultural icon in downtown Logan, reopened this year after more than 30 years dark, restored with funding from Explore Hocking Hills and other generous supporters, almost exactly 100 years after it first opened its doors in 1926. Catch The Last Canal Boat, the first musical to hit its stage since the reopening, Oct. 2-4 at this historic landmark in Hocking Hills’ Hometown. Written by local residents Jeff and Kathy Crisler, the original musical brings the true story of the Hocking Canal to life.

Expand Explore Hocking Hills

Read

In 1955, 67-year-old Emma "Grandma" Gatewood told her family she was going for a walk... then set off alone with a homemade denim sack to become the first woman to solo thru-hike the entire 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail. Ben Montgomery's award-winning biography, Grandma Gatewood's Walk, traces her journey and the hard life that drove her to it. Her ties to Hocking Hills run deep: in 1959 she led the inaugural hike that made the first stretch of the Buckeye Trail official, right here in Hocking Hills, and the six-mile route she blazed from Old Man's Cave to Cedar Falls to Ash Cave is now known as the Grandma Gatewood Trail. Pick up a copy at Gallery on Main and get inspired before you hike it yourself.

Eat

× Expand Maya Burrito Co., Explore Hocking Hills

Craving something fresh and local? Head to Maya Burrito Co. at 12 E. Main St. in Logan for made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos with bold, authentic Mexican flavor. Regulars rave about the birria tacos and the chicken mac bowl, and the dog-friendly patio makes it an easy stop after a day on the trails. A local favorite worth the detour.

Expand NHL/Columbus Blue Jackets

Follow

In honor of the Columbus Blue Jackets' 2026-27 home opener on Oct. 1, we're following defensemen @zachwerenski, who recently won the 2025-26 James Norris Memorial Trophy, a gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics and third place in our Best of the 'Bus Best Faces of Columbus category.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more, and read more about Hocking Hills at www.explorehockinghills.com.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.