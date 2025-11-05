Pluribus or Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, The Look and Kitchen Social

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

If you want to enjoy the cinema from home this weekend, watch for Pluribus – director of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan's, highly-anticipated return to television. The science-fiction drama series, which premieres on Apple TV+ on Nov. 7, follows Carol Sturka (played by Rhea Seehorn) as she navigates a new world in which a mysterious virus causes everyone to become relentlessly happy and optimistic. Seemingly immune, Carol becomes the "most miserable person on Earth" as she tries to find answers to the unexplainable plague. Per Gilligan's signature style, viewers can expect Pluribus to be a suspenseful, thought-provoking and witty watch.

Out

If you're up for a trip to the movie theater, check out recently-released biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. The film, starring Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen, brings audiences behind the scenes of one of rock's most introspective albums: Nebraska. Based on Warren Zane's book, the movie explores a pivotal time in Springsteen's life and career as he trades stadium anthems for a darker, more authentic sound. While White captures the vulnerability and grit of The Boss as he reconciles with the pressures of success, the film as a whole chronicles the realities of personal and artistic struggle, painting a soulful portrait of creativity, solitude and the power of stripping things back to their essence.

Read

Michelle Obama's fourth book and latest release, The Look, invites readers into her personal fashion evolution – from Chicago, to the White House and beyond – through more than 200, never-seen-before photographs and candid reflections on how clothing, hair and beauty can become tools of self-expression and purpose. Featuring voices from her longtime stylist, makeup artist and hair team, the book pulls back the curtain on how some of her most iconic outfits came together – and why they mattered. In her own words for the first time, Obama explores how confidence, identity and authenticity are wrapped up in what we choose to wear, and how reclaiming one's look can be a powerful act of agency.

Eat

Raise a glass on National Happy Hour Day, Nov. 12, at Kitchen Social: this year's "Best Happy Hour" Best of the 'Bus winner. Known for its lively atmosphere and scratch-made menu, this fan-favorite spot serves up delicious craft cocktails, savory shareable plates and good vibes daily. Whether you fancy the Social Sunrise or the Maple Old Fashioned, or perhaps The Warren or the Blood Orange Mojito, every signature sip is as good as it sounds. The perfect place to unwind and connect, Kitchen Social's "Social Hour" takes place every Monday-Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Follow

This week, we're following @columbusmuseum in honor of National Art Museum Day on Nov. 9.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.