Stranger Things or Zootopia 2, We Fell Apart and buckeye pies

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

Expand Netflix

In

If you find yourself still in a turkey coma following Thursday, don't fear – enjoy a touch of the cinema at home with Netflix's highly-anticipated premiere of Stranger Things Season 5. The final season of the ever-popular, sci-fi horror drama – characterized by a group of kids, one with psychokinetic powers, fighting terrifying supernatural forces – will pick up running on Nov. 26. Amidst a military-quarantined Hawkins, now scarred by dimensional rifts, and an intensified manhunt for Eleven, the group must reunite to find and kill Vecna, who has mysteriously vanished. With stakes higher than ever before, and as the anniversary of Will's disappearance looms, old friends and enemies alike will converge for one final, ominous battle which will decide the fate of Hawkins once and for all.

The final season will release in three parts: Volume One (Episodes 1-4, Nov. 26), Volume Two (Episodes 5-7, Dec. 25) and the Finale (Episode 8, Dec. 31) .

Expand IMDb

Out

If you're looking to hit the theater this holiday weekend, take the family to watch something everyone will enjoy: Zootopia 2. Picking up a few years after the first movie, officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves navigating their most complex case yet. When a mysterious new reptile comes to town, the duo must go undercover to investigate – unveiling a dangerous web of conspiracy's connecting Zootopia's founding, climate control systems and the powerful Lynxley family. In order to protect Zootopia's future, the pair must work together like never before and prove that unity is always more powerful than division.

Expand Barnes & Noble

Read

In We Fell Apart, author E. Lockhart returns to the haunting world of the Sinclairs, expanding on the universe first made famous in We Were Liars – recently reignited by its hit Amazon Prime series – and its prequel, Family of Liars. This time, the story follows Matilda Klein as she visits a father she never knew she had at his seaside home on Hidden Beach, located just across the water from Beechwood Island. Expecting answers about her estranged father, Matilda finds only three mysterious teenage boys instead, one of whom is her half-brother, and a tangled web of dark family secrets as she grasps to uncover the truth. Firmly rooted in the world of the Sinclairs but a standalone read, this book brings its own new twists and emotional stakes, perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike.

Eat

Expand Ohio Pies

Celebrate both Thanksgiving and your favorite college football team this weekend with none other than a buckeye pie. A delectable combination of chocolate cookie crust, sweet peanut butter filling and rich chocolate ganache, this Ohio-inspired dessert is sure to please all (even fans of that team up North). Here are a few places around Columbus serving up delicious buckeye-flavored pies:

Expand Ohio State Athletics

Follow

This week, we're following @thebrutusbuckeye, the ultimate game-day hype man.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.