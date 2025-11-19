Wicked: For Good, Mona's Eyes and Dublin Espresso Martini Trail

Expand IMDb

Watch

Soaring into theaters this Friday is Wicked: For Good, the highly-anticipated second part to the film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical. Picking up where Wicked: Part I left off, duo Glinda and Elphaba remain estranged while the Land of Oz remains on edge under a corrupt regime – until a mysterious girl from Kansas suddenly appears, setting into motion the events of Wizard of Oz, and, ultimately, the final defining moment in Elphaba's and Glinda's relationship. Far more than just a sequel, the film delivers an emotional final chapter to the iconic witches' saga and sheds new light on the true legacy of Oz.

Expand Amazon

Read

Recently crowned Barnes & Noble's 2025 Book of the Year, Mona's Eyes by Thomas Schlesser (translated by Hildegarde Serle) is a tender and luminous debut about a 10-year-old French girl battling with unexplained bouts of blindness. When Mona's vision begins to falter, her grandfather turns their weekly Wednesday museum visits into a mission: to memorize 52 masterpieces before her sight fades completely. Through Rembrandts, Basquiats, Botticellis and more, Mona learns how art has the power to change the world around it; and through her grandfather's guidance, she learns the true meaning of generosity, melancholy, love, loss and revolution. A gentle love letter to life itself, this novel tells a profound and heartwarming tale everyone can appreciate.

Expand Visit Dublin, Ohio

Eat

Celebrate National Espresso Day this Sunday, Nov. 23, with something unique: Dublin's new Espresso Martini Trail. A self-guided adventure, the trail takes espresso enthusiasts to 19 stops throughout the city, each putting its own twist on the classic cocktail. There's a carefully-crafted cold-brew martini for everyone along this journey – from signature sips at spots such as Valentina's or Fado Pub & Kitchen, to options with a bit more flair such as Getaway Brewing Co.'s marshmallow-topped "Campfire Song" or Vinoteca's pineapple and rum-infused "Identity Crisis." Check in at each stop to earn points toward an exclusive prize.

Expand Food Network

Follow

This week, we're following @justaltonbrown, the well-known food television personality, as he makes his debut on TikTok. With Brown's more-than-800 recipes to share, viewers are bound to find one perfect for holiday cooking.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.