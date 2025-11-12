Death by Lightning or Die My Love, Wings and Sunny Street Cafe

Watch – Special Edition: In or Out

In

Staying on the couch this weekend? Watch Netflix's newest political mini-series, Death by Lightning. Created by Mike Makowsky, this gripping period drama follows the story of two men forgotten by history – James A. Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, and Charles J. Guiteau, the man who assassinated him. While dark horse nominee Garfield makes history with his unlikely ascension from congressman to Commander in Chief, the obsessive and delusional Guiteau changes American history forever in his own way. Capturing a nation still reeling from civil war and grappling with corruption, patronage and the dawn of modern politics, the series combines both unflinching historical detail and razor-sharp character study into one chillingly intriguing watch.

Out

Want to visit the cinema instead? Watch Die My Love, a new and bold psychological drama that follows Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a new mother whose transition into parenthood and rural life ignites a fierce unraveling of identity, intimacy and sanity; and her partner, Jackson (Robert Pattinson), who grows increasingly more worried and helpless as Grace slowly slips into madness. Directed by Lynne Ramsay and adapted from the novel Die, My Love by Ariana Harwicz, the film blends dark comedy and visceral tension with haunting visuals and performances to tell the story of one woman's descent into postnatal psychosis and marital disintegration – delivering a profound perspective on how a dream-life can suddenly flip into a maelstrom of fear and chaos when the boundaries of self dissolve.

Read

In Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, an immersive 528-page oral history edited by historian Ted Widmer, music legend Paul McCartney charts the unexpected rise of his newly-formed band from the ashes of The Beatles, all the way through the 70s and up to its dissolution in 1981. Weaving together 40 hours worth of interviews, diary entries, and never-before-published photos and drawings, the genre-defying narrative displays the chaos and triumph of both Wings the band and McCartney's personal journey from a Beatles member to a solo artist. A rousing and extraordinary celebration of song, collaboration and some of the most enduring music of all time, this book is a must-read for McCartney fans and music fans alike.

Eat

Perfect for celebrating National Pickle Day on Nov. 14, the popular Sunny Street Cafe – already known for its bright, friendly atmosphere and crave-worthy breakfast dishes – has unveiled a tangy-cheesy twist on brunch: the Pickle Waffle. Loaded with shredded cheddar and crispy dill pickles, and served with a side of chipotle ranch, this unique, savory surprise created by Chef Matthew Stasko stands out amongst classics and invites diners to rethink brunch. For those craving more, spicy fried chicken topped with whipped butter, syrup and house hot sauce can be added atop the Pickle Waffle.

Follow

This week, we're following @myhockinghills in honor of National Hiking Day on Nov. 17. Read more about the fascinating history of Ohio's most popular hiking destination here.

