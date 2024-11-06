From Here to the Great Unknown, 698 Restaurant and Music by John Williams

Read

From Here to the Great Unknown

Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, tragically passed in 2022 at the age of 54. However, her memory lives on through the posthumous memoir that her daughter Riley Keough completed after her passing. From Here to the Great Unknown details Lisa Marie’s last words in raw detail, including growing up in Graceland, grappling with her father’s death and more of the complexities that came with a childhood in the spotlight. The novel also dives into her high-profile romance with Michael Jackson, her experience with motherhood and her familial struggles with addiction.

Eat

The 698

From the creator of the popular 1126 restaurant, a new sushi spot has arrived in the Short North. Located at 698 N. High St., formerly inhabited by El Segundo, 698 Restaurant offers a menu full of eclectic Asian cuisine with an upscale atmosphere. Its menu provides traditional and specialty rolls, but it also offers and impressive range of hot foods. Guests can also complement their meal with lychee martinis, sake and other cocktails. 698 opened its doors with a soft launch in October, and it is open now for the public.

Watch

Music by John Williams

With legendary soundtracks in films from Star Wars to E.T., the music of John Williams will forever be remembered in cinema history. The new documentary, Music by John Williams, explores the magic behind Williams’ iconic tunes, diving into the creation of his greatest hits, including the Jaws theme song, familiar tunes from Harry Potter and, of course, the unforgettable Star Wars intro. Steven Spielberg, who has used Williams’ compositions in his films since the early 1970s, is a powerful contributor to this documentary. Through interviews, Spielberg gives an inside perspective into the unbelievable talent of Williams and his lasting impact on the world of cinema.

Follow!

As the holidays come around, it's time to start brainstorming gift ideas. For those who like handmade presents, check out @nirali.paints, a creator who posts unique DIY gifts perfect for loved ones.

