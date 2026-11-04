The Cycle or Godzilla Minus Zero; Monsters of Ohio; and Katzinger's Delicatessen

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Watch – In or Out

In

A gruesome discovery sets off a chilling mystery in The Cycle. When the body of a man who disappeared 36 years earlier is found at a horrific crime scene, his estranged daughter must uncover the dark secrets he left behind. Starring Deborah Ann Woll and Jeffrey Donovan, the horror thriller was directed and co-written by Ohio native Jordan Downey. Stream it now on Shudder or AMC+.

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Out

Picking up two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, this sequel finds postwar Japan struggling to rebuild when a new threat emerges, threatening the fragile peace the country has fought to reclaim. Director Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the next chapter, bringing back Ryûnosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe as the Shikishima family faces another devastating encounter with the King of the Monsters. The first Japanese production filmed for IMAX, Godzilla Minus Zero stomps into theaters Nov. 6, with special IMAX screenings beginning Nov. 3 for Godzilla Day.

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Read

We're not done with spooky season just yet! In Monsters of Ohio, a struggling small town faces an unexpected – and decidedly monstrous – twist when its biggest employer falls victim to corporate greed. Meanwhile, something mysterious is transforming its residents. Unrelated, right? As Mike Boyd reconnects with his Ohio hometown of Richland, he and a few locals must navigate the bizarre series of events threatening their community. Blending science fiction, horror and satirical comedy, the novel is a LibraryReads Hall of Fame Pick, earned a glowing review from Goosebumps author R.L. Stine and comes from New York Times bestselling author John Scalzi, who draws inspiration from his own Ohio roots.

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Eat

National Sandwich Day was on Nov. 3, making for the perfect excuse to revisit a Columbus classic. Since opening in German Village in 1984, Katzinger's Delicatessen has been serving up generously stacked sandwiches and Jewish specialties, earning a loyal following and repeated Best of the 'Bus recognition. Its signature Reuben – piled with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and house Russian dressing on grilled rye – has been a customer favorite since day one. With a pickle barrel on standby, this longtime local staple makes the holiday worth celebrating one bite at a time.

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Also in accordance with National Sandwich Day, we're following Ohio Foodie and Columbus Sandwich Expert, @thatsandwichdude.

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Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.