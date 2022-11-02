Bar Cicchetti by Fabio Viviani, Armageddon Time and Righteous Prey

Bar Cicchetti

Eat!

Long-time fans of Top Chef may be excited by the opportunity to dine at celebrity chef Fabio Viviani’s Columbus restaurant and bar, Bar Cicchetti. Viviani, nominated as the fan-favorite contestant in the fifth season of Top Chef, has continued his success through Bar Cicchetti, which boasts a wide menu consisting of traditional yet creative Italian dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its fulfilling drink menu and specialty cocktails.

Armageddon Time

Watch

Armageddon Time is the newest addition to critically acclaimed director James Gray’s filmography and features a cast of household names such as Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins. The film, taking place in 1980, tells the story of a young Jewish boy navigating the struggles of family, friendship and growing up. The film was released in theaters on October 28.

Righteous Prey

Read

New York Times No. 1 bestselling author John Sanford brings the latest installment of the longstanding Prey series. Righteous Prey is a thrilling murder-mystery novel that follows two detectives as they try to uncover the secret behind the mysterious organization “The Five” who eliminates societies biggest predators. Find out whether these wealthy vigilantes are truly seeking justice or if there is something more sinister at play.

