The Boys of Riverside, Thanksgiving meals, Gladiator II

Amazon will be filled with shoppers this Black Friday season – while shopping for holiday deals, check out one of Amazon’s Best Books of 2024. The Boys of Riverside: A Deaf Football Team and a Quest for Glory, topped the list at #1. Written by Thomas Fuller, this novel tells the inspiring true story of the California School for the Deaf’s high school football team as they defied expectations during their historic 2021 and 2022 seasons. Led by a deaf coaching staff, a team of deaf players defy expectations as they have a groundbreaking season. Fuller highlights their inspiring journeys, such as a player competing through injury and another finding belonging, celebrating the transformative power of teamwork and perseverance in breaking barriers.

If you’re turning off the oven this year and opting for a cooking-free Thanksgiving, there’s no need to settle for cheap takeout. Columbus has a range of tasty options to enjoy, from multiple-course meals to holiday specials. The Guild House offers a special Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu at $55. The menu includes four courses with traditional holiday dishes, such as country ham, stuffing, cranberry gastrique and more. MTM Tavern provides a Thanksgiving Day three-course menu, with three different options for entrées, including the turkey dinner, Lake Erie walleye or a choice of steak. Lindey’s joins in on holiday festivities with a special Thanksgiving menu. The menu includes traditional options, such as roasted turkey and pumpkin pie. However, it also offers alternatives for pickier eaters, such as shrimp angel hair pasta and filet mignon.

Take a break from Thanksgiving Day football and head to the theaters this weekend for Gladiator II. This sequel debuted this past weekend alongside the highly anticipated Wicked, setting up a cinematic showdown between two major blockbusters. Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie continues the story of ancient Rome through Lucius, the nephew of Commodus, as he faces political turmoil and personal vengeance. With impressive visuals and performances by Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, the film balances epic battles with reflective storytelling. Opening against the musical spectacle of Wicked, Gladiator II offers audiences a starkly different but equally entertaining theater experience​.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns for its 98th year - take a behind-the-scenes glance of the parade this year and follow @macys. Macy's official Instagram page is giving viewers a glimpse into prep before the parade and will give exclusive insight into festivities on parade day.

Megan Brokamp is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.