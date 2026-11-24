Expand IMDb

Watch – Double Feature

A little magic is about to turn the ordinary world upside down in Disney's newest animated adventure, Hexed. When unconventional teenager Billie discovers she has hidden magical abilities, she's whisked away to the witch realm of Hexe, where she and her cautious mother uncover family secrets that could change the magical world forever. Featuring the voices of Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster, the film opens in theaters Nov. 25.

Expand IMDb

The Focker family is back, and this time, Greg is about to find himself on the other side of the in-law drama. When his grown son Henry brings home a girlfriend who he plans to marry, Greg becomes convinced she's all wrong for the family – especially when everyone else seems to adore her. Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Ariana Grande star in the latest installment of the Meet the Parents franchise, bringing plenty of family dysfunction and awkward comedy to the big screen. Focker-In-Law premieres in theaters Nov. 25.

Expand Goodreads

Read

From bestselling author Rebecca Yarros comes Peculiar Stars, a slow-burn romance about love, survival and discovering who you are when everything familiar disappears. When a sailing trip ends in disaster, Callista Moran finds herself stranded on a deserted island for 18 months alongside her fiancé’s cousin, Dominic, an ex-Army medic. As the two navigate their new reality, an unexpected connection blossoms, forcing Callista to reconsider the future she once envisioned. The novel hit shelves Nov. 17.

Eat

× Expand Tre Kitchen & Bar

A new restaurant is bringing Southern Mediterranean flavors and hearth cooking to Victorian Village with the opening of Tre Kitchen & Bar. Drawing inspiration from Italy, Greece, Spain, Morocco and beyond, the menu features wood-fired pizzas, house-made pasta, fire-roasted dishes and Mediterranean-inspired spreads. Guests can watch fresh pasta being made and dishes prepared over the hearth while enjoying a cocktail in the renovated space, formerly home to Harrison's on Third. Located at 335 W. Third Ave., the restaurant is now welcoming diners.

Follow

It's Rivalry Week, and all eyes are on the Buckeyes as Ohio State takes on ❌ichigan in one of college football's biggest match ups. We're following @ohiostatefb for game-day updates and highlights.

Don't miss out on everything else happening this week! Check out WeekendScene for more.

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.